Local youth turns homework assignment into charitable donation

WILTON – When the 2020-2021 academic year began, parents had to make some tough decisions about education. For local youth Layla DeCastro, this meant homeschooling and more creative assignments.

Her most creative assignment for the year involved following her sense of adventure and curiosity, resulting in a children’s book called, “A Positively Wild Adventure,” which DeCastro wrote and illustrated herself.

“A Positively Wild Adventure” is a nonfiction story about a family friend’s experience hiking the Appalachian Trail. According to DeCastro, she learned a lot about the Appalachian Trail by asking questions and exchanging letters. The illustrations are inspired by photographs of the adventure.

DeCastro was so excited about her project she asked her mother to publish her work.

“My mom knows how much I love writing, and that my dream is to become an author,” said DeCastro.

Following the journey documented on social media, many of Layla’s supporters wanted to buy their own copy of the book. So far, they’ve sold 32 copies and “sent them all over the country,” according to DeCastro.

The young author has raised $160 dollars in book sales, and all proceeds are being donated to the Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton. When asked about why DeCastro chose to donate the proceeds, she spoke about the way the pandemic has impacted her favorite non-profit.

“When the play museum closed because of covid, I was so worried that they might not survive to reopen. And when they did reopen, I was so excited I brought my piggy bank down and donated all I could. I just wanted to do what I could so that other kids can enjoy the play museum like I do.”

DeCastro plans to continue selling copies and raising money for the play museum because she’s proud of the work she’s done and hopes the money helps the nonprofit be able to do more things for kids.

The staff and other kids at the play museum have also had a meaningful impact on her as a patron.

“My favorite part of the museum is how I feel when I’m there; Miss Joni always makes you feel warm and welcome when you enter, and there are always new friends to make.”