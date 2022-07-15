Longtime business closes doors

NEW VINEYARD – Change is tough—really tough, sometimes. Like losing a friend, someone who’s always been there. When you’ve found a business that performs so well at every level it can be hard on many levels. In this case, Bryan’s was a trusted local source of bodywork and collision repair from a complete rebuild-just-short-of-being-totaled vehicles to changing tires.

Many were shocked to learn that Bryan’s Autobody was closing its doors. Bryan and Francine were “retiring,” son Dave was going to work for Linwood Doble, contractor in Kingfield. No, Bryan wasn’t selling, just closing. He was keeping the place for his own use.

When asked “Why?” Bryan responded “Help.” He couldn’t find good workers. If he’d had a couple more like the two top notch employees working with David—Kevin and Isaiah, the young man they were training—he’d have stayed open till Dave took it over, which Dave would have loved to do.

Bryan and Francine were natural people persons, customer-service oriented, happy to get people back on the road. And proud of their work, including the little extras they might do, like light detailing after each job, from vacuuming out the interior to washing the vehicle.

“I’d do a $12,000 repair and the person would come back to me with ‘You cleaned my car!’” laughed Bryan.

He started in 1977 as a 20-year-old. He’d had auto mechanic classes at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He started with a little painting and patching in a 2-bay, one-overhead-door garage. It took him a few months, but he got that second door, and added on to that over time.

He expanded into actual collision repair by taking night classes in Brunswick at I-Car (Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair). His business expanded primarily by word-of-mouth with some phone book and local newspaper advertising.

His work has run the gamut from collision repair on cars and trucks, Stanley steam cars, fire trucks and ambulances to restoring a couple of mustangs, a Camaro and a Corvette. His reputation grew almost beyond his capacity to handle it. The lack of help, 45 years and the allure of retirement finally won out.

He and Francine built the shop in 1976, opened for business in 1977 and married in 1978. Dave came along in 1982, followed by James in 1984 and Rachel in 1987. All three have done well, the pride of their parents. They returned the pride with a farewell reception, attended by customers, friends and people from the surrounding communities who also wanted to express their thanks and appreciation.