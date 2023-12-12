Looney Moose Cafe gives back to community with annual Breakfast of Giving, December 17

STRATTON – The Looney Moose Cafe in Stratton Village is continuing their annual Breakfast of Giving this weekend before taking a short break for the holidays. The Breakfast of Giving, on December 17, is open to the public. Looney Moose offers a meal at no cost, but with a request for cash donations. This year, those donations will benefit the Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry serves families from Carrabassett Valley up through Eustis. Tunnel to Towers Foundation works to provide mortgage-free housing for families of fallen first responders; veterans; and Gold Star families.

Bob and Kellyann White purchased the Looney Moose Cafe in September 2019. They introduced a new menu, remodeled the restaurant and built an addition, and are planning a second addition for next summer. Six months after opening they ran into a little road bump called the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were able to keep the business moving forward despite the shutdowns and other challenges. Bob and Kellyann started the Breakfast of Giving as one way to give back to the community; they have also found other ways to contribute, such as offering free meals to veterans on Veterans’ Day in November.

The Looney Moose Cafe was recently ranked as the best ‘Mom and Pop’ restaurant in Maine by LoveFood.com. Bob said they didn’t know about this award until after a dramatic increase in visitors, prompted by the recognition.

Bob credits their success to ‘awesome food and great service.’ Most of their food is prepared by hand, in-house. This includes their popular donuts and pastries, but extends to hand-breaded chicken tenders and handmade fries.

Large orders of a half-dozen or more donuts and pastries are best ordered in advance so there are enough pastries for the order. “We cook so we run out,” Bob said, “so that it’s fresh every day.”

The Looney Moose Cafe, located at 9 Main Street in Stratton, Maine, is open on Wednesday through Saturday, breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sundays, they are open for breakfast only from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information and to view the menu options, visit their website, thelooneymoosecafe.com or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/looneymoosecafe

This Sunday, December 17, will be the Breakfast of Giving from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The typical breakfast menu options will be available until the supply runs out. After the Breakfast of Giving, the Looney Moose Cafe will be closed for a short winter break, reopening on December 27.