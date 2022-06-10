Maine author event to support Chesterville Community Library

CHESTERVILLE – An event this weekend will help support the Chesterville Community Library; “Meet the Author” will bring more than 25 Maine authors to the Chesterville Town Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Authors will be selling and signing books, meeting their fans and answering questions. Authors represent a wide variety of literature including poetry, non-fiction, mystery, romance, biography and more.

There will be a silent auction featuring books from authors that attended plus many more that were unable to attend and a 50/50 along with baked goods, beverages and lunch items for sale. OCCL will also have tote bags for sale and information available about upcoming events.

A Bake Sale Competition will be held at the event as well, each entry must be at least one dozen of the item and dropped off at the Chesterville Town Office from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, June 10. More than one entry is accepted. A picture of the item will be posted at the event and votes will be tallied at the end of the day and a prize given.

All or a portion of the proceeds will go to the OCCL and their project to start a bookmobile that will service the Chesterville area and the ultimate goal of purchasing land and building a library with a space for community events and a computer lab. The OCCL will be using the proceeds to reimburse out of town library memberships, something they have been doing since 2016 and supporting other community literacy projects and events.

“It’s wonderful how many authors are attending the event. I invited a large group of them from www.find.maineauthors.org thinking I would get 8-10 since we are such a small group from a rural area. Then the RSVPs started rolling in and I was floored with the positive response, many that could not come this year donated books and in some cases whole series for the auction. I would really like to have the community come out and support these authors. They are all volunteering their time and coming at their own cost from all over the state. If the event is well received I would love to see it grow and make it into an annual event,” Erin Dyar, OCCL President said.

Attending authors include:

Claire Ackroyd

Katherine Hagopian Berry

Gerard Bianco

Philip Carlsen

Sarah Carlson

Laurie Apgar Chandler

John R. Cobb

Katie Coppens

Terry Farish

Cheryl Grant Gillespie

Mimi Gough

Deborah Gould

Jeanne Julian

Russie Lane

John Lemieux

Len Mattano

Claire Millikin

Heather Morrison-Tapley

Michael Norton

Lincoln Paine

Sean Poage

Bruce Pratt

Maggie Robinson

Jeri Theriault

Evan Thomas

Richard Foerster

Robert Carr