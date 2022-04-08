Maine Fiddlehead Festival returns this year on April 30

FARMINGTON – The 2022 Maine Fiddlehead Festival returns this year and will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the courtyard between the Roberts Learning Center and the Olsen Student Center at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The last time the festival was held was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It will take place a little earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts with UMF, but one of the organizers for the festival, Cynthia Stancioff, doesn’t see this as a problem.

“I think the snow cover has been so thin this year that we’ll be pretty safe that fiddleheads will have started emerging by then,” Stancioff said. “Worst case we run down to Massachusetts or somewhere warmer and bring some back so that people can at least see them.”

Turnout for the Fiddlehead Festival, first held 11 years ago, has grown each year with Stancioff estimating that 600 to 800 participants attended the 2019 event. The committee hopes there’s enough pent up desire to get out that there will be even more people this year.

“Everybody has missed it so much,” Stancioff said. “I think the most important thing about it is the spirit of it. It’s a joyful thing celebrating local food and local foraging.”

The Maine Fiddlehead Festival is a family-oriented event with activities planned for kids. There will be live music at the amphitheater, crafters, vendors, animals for petting, educational displays, skills demonstrations from the Maine Local Living School and cooking demonstrations from Ashley Montgomery.

“Hopefully we’ll still be able to give out samples even with the vestiges of the pandemic,” Stancioff said. “And then the signature walk and talk on fiddlehead ferns will be conducted by the just recently retired cooperative extension agent, David Fuller.”

The festival came from, initially, a professor and community member’s interest in combating food insecurity and a small movement promoting local food, and instead of focusing on the negative aspects of food insecurity, it was decided to focus on the positive.

“We turned it into a celebration of local food, and that community member came up with the idea of fiddlehead festival because it sounded fun and represented foraging, which is another important thing,” Stancioff said.

The festival also signals the beginning of the Farmer’s Market season and draws in people from all over the state. Erica Emery, organizer and co-owner of Rustic Roots Farm, sees the festival as a networking opportunity.

“I think it gives farmers who might not attend the farmers’ market an opportunity to have direct contact with customers and hopefully drive customers to their farm stands, so this is really an opportunity for all farmers, not just the Farmers’ Market farmers, to get in front of customers and see old friends and make new relationships,” Emery said. “People should come ready to sample good food and support local farmers and bakers and makers … come hungry, I think is the message.”