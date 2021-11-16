Maine PERS study results for sheriff’s office employees

FARMINGTON — The county commissioners voted, unanimously, to not buy back time for a handful of employees at the sheriff’s office. Maine Public Employees Retirement System had a study performed at no cost to the county and determined that buying back the time for the employees would cost $668,520. The sum could be paid out over 14.67 years with monthly payments of $5,820.

The study was performed at the request of Detective Stephen Charles and on behalf of several administrative officers. The officers were county employees before the current retirement policy was in effect and some their earned time did not transfer to the current retirement plan, meaning that they will have to work more years than other employees in order to earn the same benefits. If the county agreed to buy back time, the officers would be eligible for retirement at the same point as other employees.

The commissioners indicated that the cost was too high and voted against spending the funds.

During the Nov. 9 meeting the commissioners also reviewed hires and promotions at the Franklin County Jail. Lisa Davis was hired in the kitchen; Davis has seven years prior experience in institutional food service and has been cooking since she was eighteen. The commissioners approved hiring her at an increased rate of pay to align with her experience.

Part time corrections officer Desirae Hudson was hired as a full time corrections officer, and Dustyn Blodgett was promoted to sergeant.

The commissioners held three executive sessions; no actions were taken following the first two, but following the third the commissioners voted to move Vickie Braley to Interim County Clerk at $30 per hour, working 32 hours per week.