Maine receives major disaster declaration for December storm and flooding

MAINE – After a major storm event caused massive amounts of damage in Maine on December 17 through December 21, President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for ten Maine counties, as announced today by Governor Janet Mills.

The December storm caused significant flooding, prolonged power outages, and extensive property damage across central and western Maine. In addition to public assistance for infrastructure repairs such as damaged roads, the President also approved direct assistance for eligible families and individuals that experienced severe property damages.

As a result, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in partnership with Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other State agencies, will establish Disaster Recovery Centers in impacted areas. Disaster Recovery Centers are facilities in or near affected communities that offer services to help impacted people learn about disaster assistance programs, apply for disaster assistance, check the status of FEMA applications, understand FEMA notices or letter, meet with Small Business Administration agents, and get referrals to other agencies, among other services. The locations and durations of the Disaster Recovery Centers are being finalized now and will be announced as soon as possible.

The President’s approval will make public assistance available that the State will use to repair public infrastructure in Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington Counties.

Individual assistance will be made available to eligible families in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties, where federal officials found that the high level of damage met the federal government’s statutory financial threshold for individual assistance. Eligibility and application information will be made available by the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) at a later date.

The White House said in a press release, “[Individual] assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

“I thank President Biden for his approval of our request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Mills. “The President’s approval unlocks federal relief funds that will help hard-hit Maine communities and families move forward from last month’s storm. My Administration will continue to do everything possible to help Maine recover from recent catastrophic weather events and to make our communities more resilient to the impacts of our changing climate.”

FEMA’s assessment estimated that the December storm caused more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage. The assessment also identified 13 destroyed, 106 major, 65 minor, and 31 affected properties across the five hardest hit counties, believed to be representative of further widespread damage in the area. On January 16, the Governor wrote to the President requesting that he issue a Major Disaster Declaration to make public assistance and individual assistance available, a request supported by Maine’s Congressional Delegation.

The President’s Proclamation is limited to the December storm and its aftermath and does not cover the back-to-back January 10 and January 13 weather events that caused significant coastal flooding. At the direction of Governor Mills, MEMA has initiated the Major Disaster Declaration process. If the damage from these storms meet the financial statutory threshold exceeding the State’s ability to respond, Governor Mills will seek another Federal Disaster Declaration.

The Mills Administration’s Maine Flood Resources & Assistance Hub contains links to helpful information, resources, and assistance for Maine people who have impacted by flooding and damages from recent weather events. The website is online at www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood.

More information will be made available in the future as this process continues. As members of the community may be aware, the process required for documenting and approving disaster damages can take an extended period of time; some communities are still working with FEMA for damages from the May Day storm on May 1, 2023.

At this time Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging affected individuals to document damages as well as document costs and receipts incurred as a result of the storm, so that information is available if the individuals are eligible for the individual assistance program. More information on a local Disaster Recovery Center will be made available when the details are finalized.