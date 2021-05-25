Maine School of Masonry teams up with Farmington Historical Society for renovations

FARMINGTON – Students from the Maine School of Masonry recently lent a hand to the Farmington Historical Society, gaining hands on experience all while providing some much needed repair work to the Titcomb House.

It’s not the first time the two organizations have collaborated on a project, Administrator Dori James said that “in the field” experiences make up a large portion of the school’s curriculum. The nine-month certification program is an intensive study of masonry work, including restoration, and roughly 95 percent of students graduate with a job waiting for them according to James.

“We work with 31 companies that hire our students,” she said.

Companies span the country, and most of the time students have a choice of where’d they like to go.

Projects such as the brick restoration at the Titcomb House not only give students the opportunity test their skills in action, but gives the History Society affordable labor. The non-profit relies on collaborations such as this one to keep their historic buildings in good condition.

“It’s a benefit to the Historical Society, and to OSHA,” James said.

Representatives from OSHA attended the restoration workshop, as well as a representative of Arbortech- one of the leading companies in masonry tool development. The event allows OSHA to observe how MSM adequately teaches workplace safety, while Arbortech was able to demonstrate a new tool- the All Saw. Students were able to test out the tool, which reduces silica dust related by removing mortar.

There are currently eight students enrolled at the school, with three options for boarding if needed. Applications are now being accepted for the 2021/22 school year, and an open house on May 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will give interested applicants a chance to learn more about MSM.

Their website can be found here.