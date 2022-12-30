Maine STREAM Place offers technology training and education for students

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Tuesday night, Vice President and Treasurer of Maine STREAM Place Mike Wells gave a presentation to the board regarding their new non-profit technology training center.

Maine STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, Manufacturing) Place is designed to educate and prepare Maine students for higher STREAM education and to train students to work in STREAM-related jobs with an end goal of bringing more technology opportunities to the state of Maine. The program offers to teach students a variety of skills including how to design and assemble a machine, 3-D printing, how to identify hazards at an OSHA training level, and manufacturing techniques. The program also works with students to improve communication skills, problem-solving, and goal-setting.

“These kids are going to learn all of the skills they need from start to finish so that if they know how to build a robot, they’re going to know how to function in the industry,” Wells said. “It will give them a springboard to the next level, whether it’s Foster Tech, trade school, or engineering school.”

The center was established on February 3, 2022 and it is designed for students in grades 8-12. The program consists of after-school, weekend, and summer classes and certification programs.

During the summer of 2023, the program will begin to offer summer camps to introduce robotics to younger kids.

“We’re teaching these kids and giving them a broad expanse view of the different trades, and then giving them the technology background so that they can go out there and work in Maine,” Wells said.

The board then discussed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the town of Jay’s portion of upgrading the Information Management Corporation (IMC). IMC is a county-wide record-keeping and communications system, and it is primarily used as a means of record management for law enforcement.

The board unanimously voted to go into an MOU with Franklin County and the inhabitants of Jay. The total upgrade cost is approximately $744,000, and Franklin County is using $500,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay. The town of Jay will pay $15,548.12 over the span of two years to cover their portion of the cost.