Maine welcomes poodles from the south

MOUNT VERNON – This weekend, Maine Poodle Rescue is welcoming four male standard poodle puppies for adoption.

MPR has been finding forever homes for standard poodles for fifteen years, and places poodles in Maine homes both on principle and because monitoring of placements is easier in-state. MPR handles mix-breeds like Labradoodles only in exceptional cases of need.

A rescue organization in the southern part of the country, where breeding kennels are poorly regulated leading to surplus dogs and a host of other challenges, reached out to MPR for help in finding homes for male standard poodle puppies recently rescued from bad conditions at one such kennel.

The female puppies from the litter were quickly adopted, leaving the males seeking permanent homes.

With this endeavor, MPR is bringing standard poodles to Maine from other parts of the country for the first time. In this case, from Arkansas.

“This effort requires planning like a military expedition,” Barbara Skapa wrote. It includes medical treatments, vaccinations, paperwork, arranging specialized transport, photo-ops, grooming, health certification, and constant communication with the people taking care of the poodle puppies in foster homes in Arkansas as well as with the driver/caretaker bringing the poodles to Maine and with Maine Animal Welfare.

The end result, however, is that four beautiful puppies will arrive in Mount Vernon on Saturday, ready to acclimatize to Maine weather and soon meet their forever families.

All four are classic black standards. Three are only eight months old, and one is a year old.

Several applicants have been pre-approved for adoption; all are in Maine and subject to Adoption Agreements, adoption fees and monitoring.

Standard poodles weigh between 50 and 80 pounds and come in several shades. Standard poodles are often adopted by people and families with allergies. They do require routine grooming, and are exceptionally athletic with love of water. They are highly intelligent and loyal. Border Collies and Standard Poodles compete neck and neck for “smartest breed of all” prize.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MainePoodleRescue