MaineDOT announces Farmington Falls temporary bridge to be removed, new bridge could be opened this summer

FARMINGTON FALLS – The Maine Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon that the temporary detour bridge that was being using during the construction of the new Farmington Falls Bridge, which carries Route 41 over the Sandy River between Chesterville and Farmington, will be removed.

The temporary bridge has been closed to traffic and pedestrians due to damage it sustained during the December 18 storm. MaineDOT has made the decision to remove the temporary bridge rather than repair it. The contractor will proceed with completing the new bridge as quickly as possible.

“We anticipate the new bridge could open to traffic this summer – ahead of the original schedule of opening the bridge in 2025,” a press release from MaineDOT read. On-site work on the Falls bridge began in November 2021. Additional signage will be installed in the area to notify travelers to seek alternate routes.

The contractor on this project is Wyman & Simpson, Inc. of Richmond. The contract amount is $10.4 million.

In related news, the bridge on Route 16 in Coplin Plantation, between Rangeley and Stratton, was reopened for traffic earlier this week. Work is still ongoing on the bridges in Strong – on Route 149 near Lambert Hill and on Route 145 just below the intersection with Route 4.