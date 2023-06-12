Maine’s Mega Yard Sale event to benefit Franklin County Animal Shelter

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) is hosting Maine’s Mega Yard Sale on Saturday June 17. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Fairgrounds. There is a cost of $1.00 to enter the event; all proceeds go to the animals.

The Maine’s Mega Yard Sale was one of FCAS’s annual fundraisers until COVID hit and they were unable to put it on. The last one was in 2019.

“It was one of our biggest fundraisers,” FCAS Board of Directors secretary Michelle Guillaume said. “We are trying to resurrect the event and rebuild fundraising momentum.”

They hope to see returning vendors and patrons from years past. So far, they have more than 40 vendors registered including a variety of yard sale sellers and local vendors, as well as other vendors like Scentsy. The FCAS will be hosting a food booth where customers can find hot dogs, beverages, baked goods, and more, manned by FCAS staff person Holly Kresge.

“We encourage folks to come in and browse and have a snack!” Guillaume said. “There is something for everyone.”

The funds from the Mega Yard Sale will go directly towards the care and feeding of the shelter’s animals. They will help to cover the unexpected medical costs that often arise, like in the case of Deeda, a rescue dog who was diagnosed with multiple tumors as well as arthritis and hip dysplasia. The FCAS was able to give her the necessary medical treatment and give her the care she deserved. Deeda was recently adopted into her forever home.

Deeda’s story is similar to that of so many other animals that find their way to FCAS, who often share the animals’ journeys on their Facebook page.

“If any readers do visit our Facebook page often, they will be familiar with the needs of the FCAS,” Guillaume said. The yard sale will help to benefit many other animals in situations like Deeda’s.

The FCAS is still looking for vendors. The deadline for application is Thursday, June 15.

For any questions about registration or the event itself, contact the FCAS at (207) 778-2638. Vendors can register in person or over the phone, or registration forms are available online.