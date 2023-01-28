Making Homes Possible: mobile tiny homes for homeless youth

FARMINGTON – The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) is currently building two mobile tiny homes to alleviate the lack of affordable housing in Franklin County, and to provide personalized internships and mentorships, coaching, and work opportunities for homeless youth.

CES was established on March 1, 2020, and was required to shut down two weeks later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They officially reopened on July 18, and have since become an impromptu youth center for students to drop in to seek help and new opportunities.

The center focuses on teaching youth how to develop a business mindset with the goal of strengthening professional and community development in Maine by providing youth with internship and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We’re basically making a business incubator space, and a space where people can start to develop their work skills,” Founder and Executive Director of CES Bonita Tompkins said.

Since the reopening, CES has been working towards addressing issues regarding a lack of affordable housing and homelessness in Franklin County. Franklin County currently does not have a homeless shelter, with the only shelter in the county closing around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

One of CES’s projects titled “Making Homes Possible” began when they received a $20,000 Affordable Housing Challenge Grant from the LEAP Explosion Fund, organized by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The project is also receiving support from the Bjorn Foundation, Farmhouse Beer Garden, and Sandy River Realty.

Using $10,000 from the LEAP Explosion Funds, CES purchased a 20-by-8-foot chassis from Cash Nichols of Nichols Trailers that is designed to be roadworthy and user-friendly. Youth will be partnering with community volunteers to build the two tiny homes on wheels, while receiving hands-on experience with all aspects of the construction trade and process.

The tiny homes are designed to house homeless teens, and once the individual is stable, they will have the opportunity to purchase the home to live in. CES will also be offering supports for the individual, such as mental health services.

“We’re solving problems through work and through a youth center,” Tompkins said. “This youth center is really focused on teaching skills that you can take through your career.”

The chassis is located on the Whittier Road land parcel which is six acres in size, and was sold to CES for $213,000. They initially put $15,000 down and are making $1,500 monthly payments in order to have access to the land. The total estimated cost to build the tiny homes is approximately $62,000 per house.

“Financially it’s been tough, but we are going to push through and make this happen,” Tompkins said.

The project has also caught the interest of Magnolia Network’s Maine Cabin Masters, and they plan to do an episode on season eight with CES. Jeremy Grant of the Timber Cross conducted film work that will be presented to Magnolia Network to be featured on the episode. Once the video drops, Tompkins hopes it will catapult CES’s message beyond Franklin County and help them gain more support for the tiny homes project.

“I see this project as an albatross for me personally, and also the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life,” Tompkins said. “I can’t wait to step back and share this with the world.”

For more information about CES and the Tiny House Project, contact Bonita Tompkins at bonitatompkins@cesmaine.com