Mallet School crossing guard Bob Hallman recognized for 25 years of service

FARMINGTON – For twenty-five years, Bob Hallman has helped kids cross the street safely at the W.G. Mallet School.

Hallman began working as a crossing guard for Farmington Police Department in October 1997, two years after retiring from Central Maine Power. He was recognized Wednesday for his 25 years of service as a crossing guard.

“The kids are awesome,” Hallman said. Watching him at work, it is clear that he enjoys the job. He knows students, teachers, and parents by name; he even knows the regular commuters. Some of the drivers he sees are kids he once helped cross the street, he said.

After 25 years, he may even be seeing the children of some of the students he met when he first took the job.

Hallman keeps a pocketful of candy for students, but noted that he only gives it out in the afternoon – he doesn’t send the kids into school with candy, to save the teachers some trouble.

He is a familiar figure for the students, both those who use his crosswalk and those who come into the school on buses; he directs traffic on Middle Street to allow the buses to safely enter and exit the school grounds. In addition, he volunteers at the RSU 9 Food Pantry and is active in other parts of the Farmington community.

Over the years, he has received notes and letters from the students he sees. On Wednesday, students delivered a number of notes and cards as they met him at the crosswalk. “I save them all at home,” Hallman said.

Members of Farmington PD joined Hallman for his morning shift at the crosswalk on Wednesday. Following his shift, Hallman went to the school to help out at the food pantry, but first he was surprised with a special school assembly to say “thank you!”

Mallet School Principal Tracy Williams gave Hallman a gift basket including thank-you cards and a Mallet School t-shirt, and Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles presented Hallman with a commemorative plaque from the department. Charles noted that between 25 years as a crossing guard, 27 years working for CMP, and service in the U.S. Air Force, Hallman has spent his whole life helping people.

Williams said that in 25 years, there have been no traffic incidents with Hallman on duty.

Following the assembly, many of the students made a detour to give Hallman a hug on their way back into their classrooms.

When asked about Hallman, Williams wrote, “In his crossing guard role – which is not once, but twice a day – he is so consistent. I can’t think of many people you can really count on like that now. And Bob really connects with kids and people on the street; he’s not just there putting in the time. I’m so glad Chief Ken Charles mentioned Bob’s other roles and work history. When you put it all together, he is a very service-oriented person. He has taken care of kids, community and country in a variety of ways and the assembly was just a small way to show our deep appreciation for that.”