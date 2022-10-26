Mallet School frolics through fall

FARMINGTON – The weather was perfect for the W.G. Mallet School’s annual Fall Frolic Day on Friday, Oct. 21. Sunny and warm with a light breeze, there was ample opportunity for outdoor play and exploration.

Students had the opportunity to walk down to Bonney Woods for part of the day, something they are able to do a few times a year. In addition, the students enjoyed dancing and games with ‘Mad Louie’, even including their teachers in some of the games.

“Making apple cider turned out to require a lot of strength,” Principal Tracy Williams said, adding that they appreciate the donation of apples from Boothby’s Orchard in Livermore.

“Students also seemed to really enjoy doing recess activities they don’t typically do and just having some open fun time with different options,” Williams noted.

The day concluded with the much-anticipated Pumpkin Roll, where pumpkin named and decorated by each class compete for distance down the hill and across the playground. This year, Ms. Libby’s second grade class won with their pumpkin, ‘Halloween’. The class will have the Pumpkin Roll trophy through the year until the Frolic next fall.