Mallet School PTA holding first in-person meeting Wednesday

FARMINGTON – The Mallet School PTA is hosting their first in-person meeting in nearly two years, Principal Tracy Williams said.

The Parent-Teacher Association at W.G. Mallet School is a subset of the National PTA. For the last two years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mallet School PTA has met virtually. Wednesday, September 28, will be the first in-person meeting, and they’re celebrating with a pizza party, which is free and open to all, Williams said.

The PTA functions as a liaison between parents, staff, and the school, allowing both parents and teachers to advocate for the students in their care. In addition, the PTA hosts fundraisers and uses those funds to fund extra-curricular activities, field trips, and items beyond the school budget. For example, the Mallet School PTA purchased bean bags and other sensory items for every classroom, and put funds towards the Pre-K playground and community walking paths around the school. They host a variety of programs such as the Fall Dance and Spring Raffle and have had floats in the Chester Greenwood Parade for a number of years.

While the business side of things has been handled over Zoom for the last two years, the membership in the PTA has declined, and the social aspect has been somewhat lacking.

“I think we can get back to that,” Williams said.

At the Open House, held recently, a number of parents, guardians, and family members expressed interest in the PTA. They are encouraged to attend the first PTA meeting on Wednesday, September 28, at 6 p.m. The pizza party starts at 5:30 p.m. and childcare is provided at the Mallet School.

Currently Amanda Chick, a teacher at the Mallet School, serves as the PTA president.

Principal Williams said that it’s unique to have staff serving as a president of the PTA, but that the Mallet School PTA has had a staff member president for the last couple years.

PTA meetings are once a month for an hour on Wednesdays, typically towards the end of the month; the scheduling is flexible based on when the gymnasium is available. Sub committees may meet more frequently to complete projects and plan events.

The Mallet School has students in Pre-K through the second grade, with a program for three-year-olds as well.