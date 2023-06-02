Mallett School hosts Grandparents’ Day for first time since pandemic; nearly 400 grandparents attend

FARMINGTON – Last week, W.G. Mallett School hosted the first Grandparents’ Day in several years. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, grandparents were invited to the school to visit students in kindergarten, first and second grades.

Grandparents toured the school and classrooms, admired student artwork, participated in scavenger hunts, and engaged in craft activities in classrooms.

Kindergarten students also performed for their visitors.

Principal Tracy Williams reported that the event was a great success, with 390 visitors. For students whose grandparents were too far away or unable to attend, staff members and known community volunteers were on hand to act as substitute grandparents for the day.