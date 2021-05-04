Man indicted on terrorizing charge in relation to elementary school incident

FARMINGTON – A Strong man was indicted on terrorizing charges last week by the Franklin County grand jury, relating to threats allegedly made against employees of Maine School Administrative District 58 earlier this year.

Christian A. Richards, 27 of Strong, was indicted on one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor terrorizing. The charges, which stem from threats allegedly made by Richards to school staff on Jan. 7, resulted in Strong Elementary School being locked down.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Det. Stephen Charles, he received a report of a disturbance at the school involving Richards on Jan. 7 at approximately 8:12 a.m. Charles went to the elementary school where he located Richards sitting in a vehicle in front of the main entrance. Charles wrote in the affidavit that Richards seemed agitated about a disagreement with Strong Elementary.

District staff told the detective that there had been an ongoing issue between Richards and the school. Richards had reportedly yelled at a staff member over the phone that morning, Charles wrote in the affidavit, then arrived at the school and attempted to enter the building while continuing to yell and curse. Richards also allegedly pounded on office windows and windows in the entryway doors. Staff refused to allow Richards inside and locked down the school.

In the affidavit, Charles wrote that a staff member informed him that Richards had specifically threatened to kill her if he got into the building.

Richards was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. A conviction for a Class C felony carries up to a five-year sentence.