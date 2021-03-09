Man who allegedly held people hostage now dead

LIVERMORE FALLS – A man who reportedly held people hostage at a Knapp Street residence is dead, according to the Maine State Police. All of the hostages were able to leave the home by Tuesday morning with police saying that all hostages are safe.

Multiple explosive devices are still in the 48 Knapp Street home, Maine State Police Lt. Jason Madore reported, and the area will remain secured until cleared by officers.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday morning, Madore identified the deceased man as Donald White. After 14 hours of negotiating, an officer from an unspecified agency did use deadly force, he said. The incident is now under investigation by Maine’s Attorney General.

According to police, law enforcement was alerted to the presence of an armed intruder around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 8.

“Officers arrived on scene and were immediately met with extreme and dangerous conditions which developed into a situation involving multiple hostages,” Livermore Falls Police Department Lt. Joseph Sage said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Multiple federal, state and local agencies assisted with the situation, coming as far as Massachusetts and including the Maine State Tactical Team, Bomb Team and Crisis Negotiators.

More information will be posted when it becomes it becomes available.