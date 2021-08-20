Mary Ryan: Lake volunteer extraordinaire

WILTON – The well-being of our lakes depends to a great extent on the work of dedicated volunteers and Wilson Lake is very fortunate to have Mary Ryan serving in that role. At the 2021 Lake Stewards of Maine annual meeting, Mary was recognized for 35 years as a lake monitor.

According to Roberta Hill of LSM, 35 years of service puts her “in a very elite group of uber-dedicated volunteers” it places her in the top one percent of the hundreds of volunteers who have ever served.

Mary uses a “Secchi Disc” to monitor water clarity. It is an eight inch black and white disc that is lowered into the water and she reports the depth at which she no longer sees it. If you are interested in seeing how it is done, or would be interested in helping, please contact Rob Lively, President of the Friends of Wilson Lake.

Mary began monitoring the water quality of Wilson Lake 35 years ago, being concerned about, of all things, seagulls. Wilton had an open dump in the 1980s and it drew flocks of seagulls that ate at the dump and did their business in Wilson Lake. Very concerned about the effect on water quality, Mary began testing for water clarity and water quality in 1986. In 1989, she served as a founding member of the local lake association, Friends of Wilson Lake. In 1999, Mary was involved in the creation of the 238-acre Foothills Land Conservancy at the head of Wilson Lake, with the goal of limiting the amount of erosion, run-off, and nutrients entering the lake.

Mary has served in various roles in FOWL, including president, and continues on the board of directors today.