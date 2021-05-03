Massachusetts man indicted in relation to shooting incident

FARMINGTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury after he allegedly shot a man in the leg during an argument last December.

Jesse Duval, 46 of Westerminster, Mass., has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, as well as reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony. Both charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2020, outside of a Dallas Plantation residence.

According to an affidavit submitted to the court system by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Couture, FCSO, Rangeley police and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of a man shot in the leg in Dallas Plantation at approximately 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 30. Law enforcement administered medical attention to a man that had been shot, including placing a tourniquet on his leg, prior to NorthStar EMS arriving and transporting the injured individual to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

FCSO personnel spoke with individuals in the residence. Those interviews indicating that the shooting occurred following an argument, with Duval allegedly firing three shots from a 9 mm handgun while both he and the other man were outside the house.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. A conviction for a Class A felony carries up to a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison in Maine, while Class C felonies carry up to a 5-year sentence.