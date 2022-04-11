Massachusetts man indicted on third charge in relation to shooting incident

FARMINGTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted on an additional felony charge by the Franklin County grand jury last week, in relation to a shooting incident that is alleged to have occurred in December 2020.

Jesse Duval, 47 of Westerminster, Mass., was previously indicted in April 2021 on two felony counts: elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, as well as reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony. Last week he was indicted on a third charge, aggravated assault with a weapon, a Class B felony. All three charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred on Dec. 30, 2020, outside of a Dallas Plantation residence.

According to an affidavit submitted to the court system by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Couture, FCSO, Rangeley police and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of a man shot in the leg in Dallas Plantation at approximately 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 30. Law enforcement administered medical attention to a man that had been shot, including placing a tourniquet on his leg, prior to NorthStar EMS arriving and transporting the injured individual to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

FCSO personnel spoke with individuals in the residence. Those interviews indicating that the shooting occurred following an argument, with Duval allegedly firing three shots from a 9 mm handgun while both he and the other man were outside the house.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred.