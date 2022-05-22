Features May in full bloom by Administrator May 22, 2022May 22, 2022 3 mins read A sunrise this week! In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A scarlet tanager shows up this week in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A goldfinch with a peanut. Looks like its not sure how to eat it. (Photo by Jim Knox) A rose-breasted grosbeak sings me a song in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Sometimes you can run or fly but you can’t hide: A northern cardinal with its red coat! (Photo by Jim Knox) An indigo bunting. That blue sure sticks out! In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Spring skiing on April 24, 2022. (Photo by Paul Collet/Eustis) An eye on lunch. (Photo by Dennis York) Stumped. (Photo by Dennis York) A moose on the Byron Road. (Photo by Dennis York) A chipmunk cleans up around the bird feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) A female hummingbird. (Photo by Dennis York) A long-legged moose. (Photo by Dennis York) Young wood ducks. (Photo by Dennis York) Two great horned owl chicks keep a close eye on me. In Chesterville. (Photo by Dorothy Thayer) Great horned owl adult provides a meal. (Photo by Dorothy Thayer) A ruby-throated hummingbird perches in an ash tree. (Laura Ganz) American redstart, a warbler species, in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) An impressionistic view of a hummingbird perching in blossoms. It’s always fun to find them foraging away from feeders in blossoms. Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Eastern phoebe, Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Mourning dove, Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossom, Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossom, Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossom, Littlefield Ornamental Gardens, UMaine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Lilacs at home. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment Spectacular this week, thanks to all! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
