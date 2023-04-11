Mckella Ford named Foster CTE Student of the Year

FARMINGTON – The Foster Career and Technical Education Center has named Mckella Ford as the Student of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Mckella may appear to be reserved however, her actions display a drive to succeed, not only in my classroom but throughout the school and community,” Sara Spear, Early Childhood Education teacher writes. “Academically, she is an A+ student with a 99% grade point average. The work she produces far exceeds the class expectations. Mckella has a strong work ethic, she is passionate about working with children which she displays in her quality and integrity on a daily basis in our preschool and her on the job training experiences.”

Mckella’s parents write, “You were more than worth the wait. You impress us every single day with your achievements, strengths, intelligence, perseverance, and the light in your heart. You are just as beautiful on the inside as the out. Because you chose to go into teaching, we are sure you will touch more lives and do more good in this world every year than most people do in a lifetime. As much as we miss the little girl you were, we are extremely proud of the young woman you have become.”

The Foster CTE Center serves students across Greater Franklin County from Spruce Mountain High School, Mt. Abram High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and Mt. Blue High School. Foster CTE offers a wide range of courses including public safety, healthcare, business, early childhood, engineering, building and fabrication, and forestry.