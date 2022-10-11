Meet the Makers: Wilton local business event series

WILTON – A few downtown Wilton businesses have come together as the Village Makers of Wilton to increase awareness of small businesses in the area. Meet the Makers will be the group’s inaugural event series.

This series will celebrate artisan and craftsmanship by promoting small businesses on the second Saturday of the month during the holiday season from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. The first event was held this weekend, on October 8, with additional events on November 12 and December 10.

The idea is reminiscent of an art walk; one can walk down Main Street and High Street and pop into the participating stores to see all the beautiful creations they have to offer. Take advantage of special promotions, enjoy refreshments and get a head start on holiday gift shopping from local artisans.

The participating businesses will be open later on those Saturdays and each will have something special to offer. Vera’s Iron and Vine will be serving spiced hot cocoa and featuring several maker demonstrations, including watercolor artist Joanna Ashford who will be painting in the store. Crafter’s Cave on Main Street will have foods to snack on while George Ramos demonstrates the art of finger weaving. October Moon Creations will provide samples of their popular dip mixes and mulling spices. Customers can check out unique furniture pieces at Nicki’s Furniture Restoration while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies from B&B Bakery.

The Village Makers of Wilton encourage all to come and explore what these local businesses have to offer.

“It’s about building the downtown economic prosperity of local businesses,” Vera Johnson, owner of Vera’s Iron and Vine, said. Johnson’s business is new to Wilton, having moved to Main Street in August after six years in downtown Farmington. She wants to encourage the growth of small businesses in Wilton and appreciate the more than 30 makers that are featured in her store.

The goal is to do this yearly, possibly including three months in the summer as well as three months during the holiday season.

Following the first event of the series, Johnson said, “The turnout was great! I had over 50 people through my shop and the other 3 said they met many new folks who hadn’t heard of them. I’d say it was a huge success!”

Other Wilton community businesses are welcome to participate in this event series and post whatever they are offering in the Village Makers of Wilton Facebook group. The Facebook group also has more information on the event.