Memorial Day Services in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Multiple events will be held around Franklin County in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

In Farmington, American Legion Post 28 will host a number of events that are open to the public, although the main portion of the services will be held at Meetinghouse Park where Post Commander Stephan Bunker will deliver a speech.

The services start at 9:30 a.m. at the World War I memorial on North Main Street in Farmington. There will be brief remarks and a wreath laying by designated veterans, then the group will proceed to Meetinghouse Park, across from the courthouse, for the primary event.

At 10 a.m. the colors will be presented by the Legion Color Guard, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Commander Bunker will deliver a speech, then veterans will lay wreaths at the Civil War memorial, the World War II memorial, and the Modern Wars memorial. After this event the legion will regroup at the Legion Hall around 10:30 a.m. for a wreath laying at the Post 28 memorial.

In Jay, the local Veterans organizations and their auxiliaries will be holding wreath-laying services at select memorials in the area.

Jay VFW Post 3335, American Veterans Post 33, American Legion Post 10, and their auxiliaries will have members participating in these time honored recognitions. The ceremony at each location will include the posting of the colors, wreath laying, prayers, and the firing squad.

All veterans, public service departments, and members of the community are invited to attend. Jay VFW Post Commander Ricky Merrill commented, “We are changing the order of memorials, to maximize time and accommodate the other day’s activities. We still have to limit which memorials we perform honors at, as we just don’t have enough veteran members participating anymore to hit all area locations.”

The schedule for this year’s events are:

Leeds War Memorial, 7 a.m.

Fayette War Memorial, 7:35 a.m.

Livermore Falls Union Park, 8:05 a.m.

Jay War Memorial, 8:25 a.m.

Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge, 8:40 a.m.

Livermore Brettuns War Memorial, 9:05 a.m.

“Times are approximate and could vary slightly, earlier or later, based on travel and traffic delays while traveling to each memorial location,” VFW Judge Advocate Jim Manter stated. “However, we will begin promptly at each location when the honors teams arrive, so we ask the community and public to please be patient, and flexible in our timing and schedule.”

The Jay VFW will be holding its traditional Chicken Barbeque at 1 p.m. as well. This event is traditionally the largest benefit dinner of the year. The menu includes a half chicken, macaroni salad, chips, and homemade cookies. Please order in advance by Friday, May 26, by calling 897-2122.

In Kingfield, American Legion Post 61 will again host a Memorial Day Service at the monuments on the corner of Depot Street and High Street. The post and the auxiliary have been working to make the day meaningful for all in attendance. The public is invited to attend the service, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Please note that other Memorial Day services may also take place. Plan in advance to allow extra time for traveling while allowing services, parades, and processions to pass by safely.