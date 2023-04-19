Middle school athletes beat deputies in basketball fundraiser

STRONG – Students at Day Mountain Regional Middle School narrowly bested a team of deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a basketball match last week. DMRMS students came through with a final score of 51 to 50 in a fast-paced game over two, twenty-minute halves.

At the end of the first half, the sheriff’s office held the lead with 31 points over the middle school’s 24 points. Day Mountain held an advantage over the sheriff’s office however, with nearly three times as many athletes, which allowed them to rotate fresh players onto the court. In the second half, Day Mountain pulled ahead for the victory.

The basketball match was originally scheduled for January, but was delayed due to weather conditions and a snow day for the school district.

April 13, eight deputies and a Franklin County dispatcher gathered off-duty to compete against the middle school, turning out in matching basketball jerseys complete with their badge numbers on the back of the shirts.

FCSO Detective David Davol, one of the event organizers, and DMRMS Principal Maggie Adams both said they were excited that the game was finally taking place.

During half time, students auctioned off baked goods to the audience. This raised nearly $900 towards the fundraiser.

The event was one of many fundraising efforts that the Day Mountain eighth grade class has participated in this school year. This is the first year of a unified middle school comprised of students in fifth through eighth grades from the Strong, Kingfield, and Phillips elementary schools. Working together on fundraising for the eighth grade class trip has been a valuable bonding experience for the students, who previously competed against each other as different schools.

In June, students will be traveling to Quebec for their class trip, one last hurrah before heading to high school in the fall. The students are very close to their fundraising goals, Dawn Fidler reported. Fidler, an Ed Tech at Day Mountain, is helping students organize their fundraising and trip.

Following the match, Davol said that he was thankful for the middle school allowing them to play and to engage with the students in a positive, casual setting. “It’s all good fun,” Davol said.