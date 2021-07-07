Mission at the Eastward launches transitional housing project

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward is planning to create temporary transitional housing for those in need, as the latest outreach project in the organization’s 60-year history. To help address the limited housing options in Farmington and Franklin County, extensive renovations are underway to outfit the McCleary House, next to Fairbanks Union Church.

McCleary will provide one family or individual at a time a warm, safe, clean place to live temporarily, especially during winter, while they are working towards permanent housing solutions. MATE hopes to host its first transitional housing guests at McCleary this coming winter. To meet that timeline, MATE hopes to draw upon assistance from community members.

MATE invites local community members to help with its housing renovation projects this summer, including the McCleary project. People are essential for the work to be done – hands to help break down, put together, paint and fix. Due to COVID there has been a decline in the number of volunteers coming from outside Maine. There has not been a drop off in the number of families asking for assistance. Everyone is welcomed to participate, as individuals or part of a team, even for just one or two days.

The McCleary project was made possible after MATE received generous grants from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Synod of the Northeast and an anonymous donor through Maine Community Foundation. The grant money provided a firm foundation for the additional money required to complete the transformation. Funds are still needed for building supplies and ongoing maintenance as well as labor not available from volunteers and household items.

MATE is collaborating with other non-profit organizations to provide services required by transitional housing guests. Members of Fairbanks Union Church, one of MATE’s mission partners, along with other volunteers from the community and MATE, will welcome McCleary’s guests.

In addition to construction help, donations of household items are needed to outfit McCleary as a home. A list of needed items is available through the MATE website to be purchased and shipped through Amazon. Click on “McCleary House wishlist” on the home page. More information about the project and opportunities for involvement will be on the MATE website under the McCleary tab. Interested volunteers may also contact MATE at (207) 778-4705 or rev.thea.mate@gmail.com.

Mission at the Eastward was organized in 1954 by the Presbyterian Church (USA) to support Presbyterian church congregations serving rural communities in Maine. MATE’s Housing Ministry program provides essential housing renovation and repairs throughout the community to people who cannot afford to pay for the work or do the work themselves. Services include simple renovations and repairs and painting.