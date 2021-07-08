Misuse leads to camping ban on Tumbledown Mountain

WELD – Damage to the alpine zone, unauthorized tree cutting, fire damage and human and dog feces are all factors that contributed to the recent closure of all camping areas on Tumbledown Mountain.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Public Lands, the agency responsible for maintaining many of Maine’s public lands, has reported an increased number of campers damaging the ecosystem and leaving litter and waste at sites around the state. Tumbledown Mountain is one such example; a popular outdoor destination for locals and tourists alike, Tumbledown offers trails for many different skill levels, stunning views of the Western Mountains region and an alpine pond just below the summit of the mountain.

The BPL recently made the decision to prohibit all camping on the mountain. The land at Tumbledown is not designated or managed for camping activity and the alpine zone is seen as especially vulnerable to damage from human traffic. Overnight camping increases the risk for damage. In addition, there have been issues with campers creating disturbances with music, litter and unauthorized fires.

Park rangers and Maine Forest Service rangers will be patrolling for illegal camping and fire activity on the mountain.

“While the recent increase in outdoor recreation is good for everyone, ongoing disregard for Tumbledown Mountain’s rules is damaging fragile habitat and creating an unwelcoming environment for visitors,” BPL Deputy Director Bill Patterson said in a press release. “Our role is to care for Maine’s treasured outdoor spaces so that the thousands of hikers who love and respect the mountain will find a more enjoyable environment today and for generations to come.”

There are a number of alternatives to camping at Tumbledown Mountain, including campgrounds at Mt. Blue State Park and Rangeley Lakes State Park. There are multiple private campgrounds within a 45-minute drive to the Tumbledown trailhead. For those looking for a remote backcountry camping experience, several trail systems are designed to accommodate overnight hikers, including sections of the Appalachian Trail at the nearby Four Ponds, Mahoosuc and Bigelow public lands.

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to help protect and preserve Maine’s public lands and natural resources. One way to help is to follow the seven Leave No Trace principles and educate others, particularly children, on these principles and why they are so important. These principles, which include planning ahead for excursions, proper waste disposal, and respecting wildlife and the natural environment, should be followed for any outdoor recreational activity, including hiking, boating, ATVing, snowmobiling, and camping. For more information, click here.

For more information regarding Tumbledown Mountain, call the BPL Western Region office in Farmington at 207-778-8231, or BPL Deputy Director Bill Patterson at 207-441-6140, or email BPL Outdoor Recreation Planner Rex Turner at rex.turner@maine.gov

For information on hiking trails, including designated campsites, visit MaineTrailFinder.com