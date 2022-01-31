Mobile home a complete loss following early morning fire

STRONG – A mobile home on Church Hill Road was a total loss following a structure fire Monday morning.

Strong Fire and several mutual aid partners were dispatched around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, January 31, for a reported structure fire. Due to close proximity, Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd responded directly from his home in his personal vehicle to evaluate the scene. Upon arrival, he found the building fully involved.

Boyd stated that the fire appeared to have been going for some time before it was noticed.

Due to the nature of the incident and the needed manpower and equipment, some mutual aid partners were cancelled while en route. Strong, Phillips, and Salem fire departments responded to the scene, with approximately fifteen firefighters.

Once the fire was extinguished and cleaned up, the scene was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The dwelling, which Boyd said was uninsured, was a complete loss.

The homeowner was at work at the time of the fire, and was contacted.

The American Red Cross was also notified to offer assistance with temporary housing and other potential needs.