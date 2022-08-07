Features Monarch butterfly classified as endangered by Administrator August 7, 2022 3 mins read A decision by the International for Conservation of Nature declares the monarch butterfly on the threat of extinction! The species numbers have dropped between 22% and72% over the past decade. Here, a monarch settles on a liatris blossom in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox) Another monarch in the same area. (Photo by Jim Knox) A monarch flies between the liatris blossoms. (Photo by Jim Knox) A monarch on some milkweed in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) This blue heron looks like he has a beard. (Photo by Dennis York) Black flies bother deer almost as much as they do campers. Look at this deer’s ears! (Photo by Dennis York) A road block on Route 142 in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A view from the Center Hill Road in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A sparrow hawk on the phone line. (Photo by Dennis York) A peek through the pads. (Photo by Dennis York) A water lily in full bloom. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue heron at Wilson Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) This hunter has a sharp eye and a sharp beak. (Photo by Dennis York) A turkey hiding in a hay field in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) To avoid being eaten, you have to blend in. (Photo by Dennis York) Who ate all the peanuts? Not me! (Photo by Dennis York) Hot summer skies and old farm equipment in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) On Webb Lake in Weld, a young eagle dives for a fish. (Photo by Paul Kesson) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ