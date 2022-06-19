Moose in Maine

A doe in Weld. She is shedding her winter hair and her summer coat is showing through.  (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe playing peek-a-boo. (Photo by Dennis York)
After a sudden shower, this showed up in my driveway. (Photo by Dennis York)
A snapping turtle takes a look around. (Photo by Dennis York)
A snapping turtle lays her eggs in the middle of my back lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunset after a brief shower. (Photo by Dennis York)
Daisys by the driveway. (Photo by Dennis York)
A cow moose at Webb Lake in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A moose feeding at Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe with her reddish summer coat. (Photo by Dennis York)
Up to her neck in food and flowers. (Photo by Dennis York)
