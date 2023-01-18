More than $2 million in federal funding secured for Sandy River Bridge

FARMINGTON – The High Peaks Alliance was recently awarded $2,041,000 through the federal Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill to rebuild a multi-use bridge over the Sandy River in Farmington. This request was supported and championed by Senator Collins, Senator King, and Representative Golden in the 2023 federal budget.

“Rebuilding the Sandy River Bridge to connect the regional Whistle Stop Trail to downtown Farmington has been one of this region’s biggest opportunities,” said Brent West, Executive Director for the High Peaks Alliance, an organization protecting Maine’s tradition of public access. “Farmington is the regional hub and gateway to the High Peaks Region in Franklin County, and our communities have always been linked to our natural resources. The High Peaks Alliance is thankful to Senators Collins and King and Congressman Golden for seeing the importance of this project to Maine.”

“The Whistle Stop Trail is a great community resource that allows local residents to enjoy the outdoors,” said Senators Collins and King and Congressman Golden in a press release. “By connecting the trail with downtown Farmington, a new multi-use bridge will help to fully activate its community and economic benefits as well as provide increased recreational and transportation opportunities between Farmington and Jay.”

The funding will be used to support the construction of a 336-foot multi-use bridge connecting the 14-mile long Whistle Stop Trail to the center of Farmington. The Whistle Stop Trail connects Farmington with Jay. The new bridge will be the longest pedestrian bridge and single-span snowmobile bridge in the state. This design will ensure minimal in-stream work and reduce environmental impacts.

The bridge will be owned and managed by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands as part of the Whistle Stop Trail. “The Bureau of Parks and Lands is thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to rebuild this critical trail connection,” said Andy Cutko, Bureau Director. “We appreciate the leadership of the High Peaks Alliance on this initiative, as well as the funding support from our congressional delegation. We look forward to working with local partners to see this project through to its completion.”

“Since a flood in the 1980s, there have been multiple attempts to rebuild this community resource. Through the collaboration of Federal, State, Town and private resources, we are finally able to move towards construction of the bridge. The next steps will be to secure any construction clearances and final engineering before bidding out the construction,” West added.

This project has also received funding from the generous contributions from Susan and Fritz Onion, The Sandy River Charitable Foundation, The Maine Timberland Trust, Franklin Savings Bank, The Town of Farmington, the Northern Border Regional Commission and the state of Maine’s snowmobile program.

“Fritz and I remember skiing and biking across the old trestle between Farmington and West Farmington in the 1980s. The rebuilding of the Sandy River trestle will be a great asset for the community through improving access and providing safe passage across the river while connecting the Whistle Stop Trail to downtown Farmington and the western foothills and mountains. We are thrilled that community support and funding have come together to help bring this project to fruition after all these years,” said Susan Onion.