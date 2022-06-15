Most towns reporting, RSU 9 budget passes

FARMINGTON – With the majority of towns reporting, the Regional School Unit 9 budget has passed for the 2022-23 school year. The vote sets the budget at $39.99 million, an increase of 2.91% from the current fiscal year. Taking into consideration additional revenues, taxpayers will see an increase of .62%. The budget contains no new programming- a conscious proposal from Superintendent Christian Elkington who noted the difficult economic times people are currently facing.

The district is in the process of implementing a 10-year strategic plan, which among other things, will address several aging buildings. Federal Funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) will help offset some of the costs of expanding the pre-k program, aging roofs, boilers and parking lots. An estimated $420,000 debt reduction will also help offset the expected costs associated with the plan. This year’s budget will include fees for an architectural assessment that will help outline a 10-year plan for district facilities.

RSU 9 is currently in the third round of ESSER funds, which were provided to public schools to help adapt to COVID-19 regulation expectations. Roughly half of the funds from the second round are still available, and only about 10% of the third round of funds have been spent. Elkington estimated roughly $6.5 million is left.

The process of voting was approved as well, it will remain a validation vote for the next three years.

Results are as follows, and will be updated:

CHESTERVILLE

Yes 93

No 79

FARMINGTON

Yes 410

No 160

NEW SHARON

Yes 124

No 98

STARKS

Yes 40

No 18

TEMPLE

Yes 41

No 20

VIENNA

Yes 58

No 23

WILTON

Yes 313

No 150