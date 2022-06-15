Most towns reporting, RSU 9 budget passes

FARMINGTON – With the majority of towns reporting, the Regional School Unit 9 budget has passed for the 2022-23 school year. The vote sets the budget at $39.99 million, an increase of 2.91% from the current fiscal year. Taking into consideration additional revenues, taxpayers will see an increase of .62%. The budget contains no new programming- a conscious proposal from Superintendent Christian Elkington who noted the difficult economic times people are currently facing.
The district is in the process of implementing a 10-year strategic plan, which among other things, will address several aging buildings. Federal Funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) will help offset some of the costs of expanding the pre-k program, aging roofs, boilers and parking lots. An estimated $420,000 debt reduction will also help offset the expected costs associated with the plan. This year’s budget will include fees for an architectural assessment that will help outline a 10-year plan for district facilities.
RSU 9 is currently in the third round of ESSER funds, which were provided to public schools to help adapt to COVID-19 regulation expectations. Roughly half of the funds from the second round are still available, and only about 10% of the third round of funds have been spent. Elkington estimated roughly $6.5 million is left.
The process of voting was approved as well, it will remain a validation vote for the next three years.
Results are as follows, and will be updated:
CHESTERVILLE
Yes 93
No 79
FARMINGTON
Yes 410
No 160
NEW SHARON
Yes 124
No 98
STARKS
Yes 40
No 18
TEMPLE
Yes 41
No 20
VIENNA
Yes 58
No 23
WILTON
Yes 313
No 150