Mother and daughter suffer injuries from single-vehicle crash

COPLIN PLANTATION – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Richards responded to a report of the incident at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 6. Upon further investigation, Richards determined that Julie Hunt, 59, of New Portland, suffered some sort of medical event while driving eastbound on Route 16 near the Nash Stream Road. According to the report, Hunt drove off the road into the woods while negotiating a corner. The 2010 Subaru struck a tree, entrapping both Hunt and her mother, Emilyn Warming, 83, of Litchfield, who was in the passenger seat.

Both Hunt and Warming were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, Hunt via LifeFlight and Warming by NorthStar.

Sgt. Richards was assisted by Eustis Fire and Rescue and Koob’s garage.