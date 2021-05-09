Mother’s Day visitors

FeaturesMother’s Day visitors by AdministratorMay 9, 2021May 9, 20215 mins readMy backyard, one year ago on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Demillo)Forsythias in bloom on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Demillo)Tulips in the snow on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Demillo)Nashville warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Palm warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Hooded merganser at Hill’s Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Black-and-white warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Moose at Webb Lake in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)Moose at Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York)From this angle, a porcupine looks kind of friendly. (Photo by Dennis York)From this angle a porcupine shows his arsenal of quills. (Photo by Dennis York)Soaking up the sunshine! (Photo by Dennis York)A bumblebee feeds off an azalea bush across from the West Farmington post office. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)A forsythia bush adorns a wooden railing. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)The New Sharon Congregational Church steeple is visible through emerging spring foliage. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)Beds of daffodils and other flowers brighten up the approach to Intervale in Farmington. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)We had some Mother’s Day callers today. Maybe some others would enjoy seeing them. The vixen spent the winter under the barn and spring brought some kits. (Photo by Doug Walrath)A Spring WildFlower; Trillium. Wilton ( Jim Knox )The hummingbirds are back in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)A female rose-breasted grosbeak in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )A goldfinch in its spring/summer colors in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )A sample of the nice colors we’ve had of late in the mornings in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )The wild violets have returned. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A dark-eyed junco enjoys the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Mr. Purple Finch shows off his ‘just-dipped in raspberry juice’ look. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Up close with clubmoss which we routinely walk on when we walk in the woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)On the edge of fungus. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Chip got caught between a rock and a hard place. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)This yellow-bellied sapsucker has discovered the ease of a cafeteria. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Red worked on pull-ups for morning fitness. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Red surveys his kingdom. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Red going down towards the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.