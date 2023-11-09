Mount Abram boys soccer team wins regional final, will play in state championship Saturday

LEWISTON – The Mt. Abram High School boys soccer team remains undefeated this year and will advance to the state championships this weekend, after winning the Class C Regional Finals against Traip Academy at Lewiston tonight.

MTA scored three points in the first half and an additional two points in the second half, while Traip Academy scored one point in the second half for a final score of 5-1.

In October, the Mt. Abram High School boys soccer team brought home their fourth Mountain Valley Conference title in four years. During the regular season the team was undefeated, 14-0, and only gave up two goals throughout the regular season. The team then went on to win the MVC 6-0 against Monmouth, the quarterfinals 4-0 against North Yarmouth Academy, the semi-finals 3-0 against Waynflete, and now the regional finals at 5-1 against Traip Academy.

According to the Maine Principals Association ticket website, the Class B and C championship games will be held on November 11 at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

Soccer rankings on MaxPreps show that as of Wednesday night, MTA is 629th in the nation, 8th in Maine overall, and first in Maine for Class C schools.

The MTA boys soccer team is coached by Darren Allen, Glenn Mirlocca, and Jason Wing. Team captains are Sam Cockerham, Payton Mitchell, and Morgan Thibodeau. The team’s players are Bryce Wilcox, Cam Frost-Grey, Killian Pillsbury, Kaiden Longley, Chase Ross, Harrison Thomas, Andrew Rother, Ash Rollins, Landon Russell, Mike Wilkens, Max Dexter, Brennan Mitchell, Bear Rollins, Landen Marble, Josh Finne, Bryce Cote, Brady Mitchell, Jamie Hering, Logan Dube, and Trey Reed. These players range from grade 9 to 12.