Mount Abram High School announces Honor Roll for third quarter

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Mount Abram High School has recently announced the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year, from January 28 through March 31.

Congratulations!

HIGH HONORS: 93 or above in ALL academic subjects

Grade 12: Josey Arms, Madison Contreras, Hope Daggett, Isabella Norster, Emily Pillsbury, Abigail Wilcox

Grade 11: Samuel Cockerham, Willow Emery, Ryleigh Frost, Payton Mitchell, Sydney Sillanpaa

Grade 10: Trinity Bachelder, Robert Butterfield IV, Bailea Haines, Hannah Henshaw, Summer Love, Liam Macki, Aspen Mitchell, Jany Pepin, Deanna Phillips, Kyli Phillips, Jayden Thatcher, Kharlie Turner

Grade 9: Brooke Atwood, Autumn Emery, Maya Franklin, Abigail McCarty, Jenna Osgood, Addie Paul, Killian Pillsbury, Anneliese Ziehler

HONORS: 85 or above in ALL academic subjects

Grade 12: Veda Clement, Citilee Cunningham, Savannah Davis, Daisy Gusler, James Haynes, Willow Norton, Kaden Pillsbury, Tucker Plouffe, Charles Pye, Aden Richards, Olivia Roderick, Nicholas Rush, Savina Sherwood, Jaidyn Stuart, MacKenna Targett, Dylan Thorne

Grade 11: Dawson Archer, Isabelle Danala, Brooke Douglass, Cameron Frost-Grey, Layne Gellman, Logan Gibson, Katelyn Holt, Mathias Long-Frost, Madison Robb, Karsyn Rolbiecki, Bear Rollins, Aiyana Savage, Alyssa Sniadecki, Morgan Thibodeau, Copper Veilleux, Lindsey White

Grade 10: McKenzie Contreras, Maximus Dexter, Logan Dube, Kaylie Estabrook, Ruth Gusler, Payton Hill, Paige Rackliffe, Michael Savoy-Emmons, Laurel Sleeper, Joselyn Smith, Brandon Sweetser, Olivia Tozier, Matthew Williams, Phillip Yeaton, Clara Zelie

Grade 9: Dawson Bredeau, Kenyon Brewer, Owen Cook, Benjamin Crommett, Ariana Dereszynski, Morgan Kelley, Naea Macki, Sakari Savage, Elijah Sniadecki, Michael Wilkins

HONORABLE MENTION: 85 or above in all academic subjects, except one which can be no lower than a 74

Grade 12: Damon Atwood, Samantha Bachelder, Kiley Franklin, Lyle Hering, Charlotte Mitchell, Edward Pease, Damien Thurlow, Kenneth Tozier, Jeffrey Warnock

Grade 11: Carter Butterfield, Izabella Dereszynski, Paige Dyer, Baylis Eggleston, Jordan Futrell, Gavin Lawlor, Trey Reed, Ethan Sniadecki, Randi White

Grade 10: John Arms, Evan Bilodeau, Hannah Buck-Boyer, Wyatt Campbell, Lydia Chapman, Harmony Culbert, Brenna Farnsworth, Jonathan Flaherty, Kaylee Glidden, Sapphire Lawlor, Opal Mitchell, Ash Rollins, Jackson Rollins, Colbyn Ross, Jaycee Sherrier, Eric St. Pierre, Bryce Wilcox

Grade 9: Michael Atwood, Codie Brown, Charlie Davenport, Kody Dunn, Thomasroy Gusler, Payton McDonald, Trevor Nichols, Warren Palo, Alden Pratt, Kiley Reynolds, Landon Russell, David Savoy-Emmons, Chase Schiche, Gideon Sylvester, Derrick Williams, Michael York