MSAD 58 board adopts budget amid concerns of increased taxes

SALEM TOWNSHIP – The MSAD 58 school board passed a budget, 8 to 3, in their meeting Monday night.

The board meeting lasted a little over an hour, during which the board reviewed recommendations from Superintendent Laura Columbia and the administrative team. In the previous meeting the board voted to not change a computer technician position to a tech integrator position, saving approximately $14,000. Columbia’s proposal was to instead eliminate a currently unfilled half-time world language teacher position at Mt. Abram High School, and make the change from the technician to tech integrator. Overall, the district would save approximately $30,000 by making this change.

The district recently hired a full-time world language teacher and had a prospective candidate for a half-time world language teacher, although the position had not been filled as of Monday night. Throughout the budget season the district’s administrative team has proposed removing vacant positions instead of cutting positions that are currently staffed.

Columbia said that in the next budget season she would like to consider a theater and performing arts teacher to offer a wider range of classes at the high school.

Another topic of discussion was to determine if the board would ask voters to create a district-wide capital reserve account and fund said account from the district’s balance forward. Board member Sue Pratt said that such an account was created by voters in 2017, describing a years-long process to get voter approval for the account.

Columbia, along with the district’s business manager Jennifer Pooler, said that the current auditors have not been able to find a district-wide capital reserve account on the books; Columbia shared concerns about attempting to fund an account that does not appear to exist in the district’s accounting systems.

Board chair Jess Cain said that this is not the first time the capital reserve account has come up in the last few years. The district has been through several changes within the superintendent’s office and business office since 2017 and the board has not been able to find what happened with the reserve account. Cain said that previous auditors believed that the funds had been expended for the purpose of capital improvements, without the correct documentation.

Pratt noted that the account could not be closed without formal action, which has not been taken; Pooler said that it was possible the account had been closed in error during transitions between accounting systems and business managers. Pooler can find budget lines with a balance of zero, but this district-wide reserve account does not appear within the system.

Pratt offered suggestions for Columbia and Pooler to research the account, then made a motion that if the account created in 2017 could be found, the district should use that account; if the account cannot be recovered, the district should ask voters to create a similar account for the same purpose of district-wide capital improvements. This motion passed, along with a second motion to ask the voters to fund the capital reserve account at $616,000 from the district’s undesignated fund balance. This would leave approximately $1 million in the district’s undesignated fund balance. Columbia discussed the undesignated fund balance along with other funding sources with the Bulldog last week.

The board then discussed the cost per pupil for educating students. Columbia reported that Avon, Strong, and Phillips all pay approximately $7,000 to $8,000 per pupil, which is lower than the state tuition rate. However, Kingfield pays approximately $26,000 per pupil.

This is largely outside of the district’s control, Columbia said. Kingfield has a larger tax base and a higher valuation, and a lower number of students. While the district has control over the budget, they would have to reduce the current budget by ‘an extreme amount’ to bring the cost per pupil down.

Kim Robinson, a Kingfield representative on the board, said that the cost was “just a little more than outrageous.”

Mary Nodine, another representative from Kingfield, said that the student enrollment numbers are down and taxes are up which results in a higher cost per pupil. This then creates a vicious cycle of less families in the area, leading to fewer students. Nodine later said that it felt like the board was doing the best they could with the information the admin team provided and with the framework the district currently has.

“If you severely want to reduce the budget, it’s positions. It’s buildings. It’s big, big ticket items,” Columbia said. “There is progress being made, it’s just not going to be made in this budget round.”

Other board members observed that there are increases across all the towns, not just Kingfield.

“There’s no hate or malice or discontent,” Robinson said, also adding that the increases are not the fault of the administrators. “I’m just saying that it’s a very tough pill to swallow.”

Columbia said that it’s a balancing act: the district doesn’t want to have a budget so high that people can’t live within the district, but at the same time they want to have schools and programs that attract families to the district.

The board voted to adopt the budget as amended in that meeting, for a total of $11,907,913.95.

This represents a total budget increase of 3.06%, and an average local share increase of 10.50%, down from 11.30% in the previous budget draft. This is spread between Avon at 8.50%, Phillips at 9.12%, Strong at 10.04%, and Kingfield at 12.19%, per the approved budget documents provided by the business manager on Tuesday.

Over the next few weeks, Columbia will meet with the selectboards in the four towns that make up MSAD 58. The board is expected to sign warrants in a special board meeting on May 2, and the annual budget meeting will be Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., for voters to set budget figures. Those budget figures will then be presented to the towns for the budget referendum validation vote on Tuesday, June 11.

More information on the MSAD 58 budget can be found on the district website.