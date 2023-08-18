MSAD 58 board approves new hires, reviews chronic absenteeism figures

KINGFIELD – The MSAD 58 School Board approved several projects and purchases for facilities and maintenance in the district during the board meeting Thursday night.

The bid for paving at Kingfield Elementary School and Mount Abram High School came in roughly $5,000 over the budgeted amount of $65,000, but Facilities, Maintenance, and Transportation Director Scott LeHay said that the cost of the overhead doors came in at half the original quote, so there was approximately $8,000 that could be used to cover the paving costs. The board approved the paving project at the total cost of $70,915, which will include the parking lot and bus area at KES and the exit and bus area at MTA.

The board also reviewed bids and accepted LeHay’s recommendations for a new bus, two new tractors, and a new snow plow and accessories.

Superintendent Laura Columbia shared the chronic absenteeism statistics for the district. The district rate is 40.15 percent of all students, with the elementary and middle schools ranging from 31.88 to 37.93 percent and MTA at 49.09 percent. Columbia said that chronic absenteeism is defined as absences of more than ten percent of the school year, both excused and unexcused absences. KES Principal Ronda Fournier noted that factors such as the high rates of illness in December contributed to this chronic absenteeism. The recording system at the high school may be resulting in incorrectly high statistics, and the high school will be working to fix this.

The school board asked for the numbers of truant students to compare with the chronic absenteeism figures, which were not available during Thursday’s meeting but will be provided at a later date.

In other business, the board accepted two letters of resignation, with regret: Mariah Kendall, Ed Tech 3 at Phillips, and Dustin Zamboni, Health and PE teacher at MTA.

The board confirmed four new hires: Mindy Cousineau, Social Worker, Elementary and Middle Schools; Geary Wheeler, Technology Coordinator, District Wide; Nicole Pomeroy, Ed Tech 1, PES; and Kimberly Finne, Ed Tech I, PES. Columbia said there are several additional hires in process.

The board also accepted a rescinded resignation letter from Kylee Alton, Special Ed Teacher at PES. Columbia said this was an unusual situation, but Alton had experienced some changes that allowed her to continue working in the district, and the administrators were glad to see her stay on. The position had not been filled and Alton was still within the contract period.

Reports on the State of the Schools and the State of the Districts, which have been presented verbally by the respective administrators in the past, were included in the agenda for board members to review before the meeting and then have an opportunity to ask questions. Columbia proposed an alternating schedule to present these reports, with the school administrators presenting one month and the district-wide administrators presenting the next, and a monthly update for upcoming school events. The board accepted this proposal.

After the public meeting the board went into executive session on labor negotiations.