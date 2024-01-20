MSAD 58 board approves raise for food service staff

SALEM TOWNSHIP – The MSAD 58 school board approved pay raises for food service staff during the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 18.

Food Service Director Dora York attended the meeting to discuss plans for spending excess food service funding. Part of this plan included a raise of $1.50 per hour for all food service staff, retroactive to the beginning of the school year, along with a $350 clothing allowance for shirts and non-slip footwear suitable for kitchens.

York hopes to improve employee retention with this raise, telling the board that she has recently lost a staff member to Poland Springs and another to McDonald’s as the wages were higher there than at the school district. She also mentioned developing a pay scale for years of experience, although that will be addressed at a later time.

York said that, per the board request, they have revamped the salad bars at the schools. At the high school they are running into issues with deliberate food waste from students, so the staff and school administration are working on a plan to address that. Principal Tim Richards thinks it is a small number of students causing the issues. At the middle school, the salad bar has been received well. The elementary schools have a modified version where items are packaged in cups and containers so students can still choose their own food items without directly handling and contaminating the food.

“It’s been a lot easier at the elementaries than at the high school,” York said.

York also plans to replace all of the ovens in the district, along with steam tables and other pieces of equipment. These purchases will be made with the surplus food service funds.

The board also approved the hire of Laura Linehan, head cook for Day Mountain Middle School, and Donna Berkemeyer for a half time bus driver position.

Jim Danala requested board approval for an Outdoor Club winter camping trip. This is a repeat of a trip last year where students built winter shelters from resources in the environment, primarily snow. The Outdoor Club does not focus strictly on survival skills, but on teamwork and collaboration. “Sometimes it’s about that [survival skills], sometimes it’s just about the experience of being outdoors,” Danala said.

The trip is scheduled for February 17 and 18, about five minutes from the high school. Students and parents are responsible for transportation and a $10 fee per student for food. The board approved the trip request.