MSAD 58 board discusses facility assessments for better planning and budgeting

SALEM TOWNSHIP – The MSAD 58 school board met at Mt. Abram High School on Thursday, January 4, for a meeting outside of the regular schedule. This meeting was to address many of the items on the agenda for the December 14 meeting which was not held as the board did not have a quorum present due to illnesses. The meeting was originally to be held in Strong but due to road closures in Strong it was held at the high school in Salem.

A new representative for Strong, Amanda Coolong, was sworn in. This leaves one vacant position on the board, for Kingfield.

The board discussed setting dates for budget presentations from the administrative team. Superintendent Laura Columbia presented several options, from a full day of presentations to three evening meetings for presentations. After discussion and a failed motion for the evening meetings, the board voted for a half day of presentations on Saturday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The board is expected to have additional meetings to deliberate on the budget, but this arrangement would have the initial budget presentations wrapped up in one meeting.

Columbia presented two reports on school facilities, which were discussed along with an agenda item for a Request for Qualifications for a complete facility assessment. The district property insurance company completed a survey of the facilities and outlined a few areas to address at Mt. Abram High School and Phillips Elementary School, including removal of a few trees growing too close to the high school.

Another report, from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, outlined a number of issues to be addressed at the Day Mountain Middle School. These included doors propped open and a lack of sprinklers outside an exterior door.

Columbia shared concerns about the buildings and recommended that the board approve an RFP (request for proposals) for a district-wide facility assessment. She said that it is very difficult to plan and budget for building maintenance. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” Columbia said. Having a complete, in-depth assessment to include heating systems, foundations, and roofs, would provide the board with the necessary data to make informed decisions.

This would also be useful for the district to prepare for any revolving renovation funds that could be made available by the state, and help the district budget for capital improvement projects.

Columbia said that part of the cost could be paid using ESSER 3 funds, and that based on conversations with another district which did a similar process recently, they might look at $15-$20,000 per building.

Board member Sue Pratt of Strong recommended that they put out an RFQ (request for qualifications) as this process would allow the district to interview applicants instead of simply receiving a proposal.

The board voted to move forward with this project.

The MSAD 58 Board is scheduled to meet on January 18, 2024, at Mt. Abram High School, per Superintendent Columbia.