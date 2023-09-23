MSAD 58 board discusses future planning, educational collaborative

STRONG – The MSAD 58 School Board discussed the Future Planning Committee during their regular monthly meeting Thursday, September 21.

The committee was not on the agenda. When Superintendent Laura Columbia addressed the board to extend an invitation from the Regional Education Collaborative of Northern Franklin County to see if a board member representing Kingfield would be interested in joining the collaborative, the discussion then extended to include the Future Planning Committee, which is currently on pause.

The Regional Education Collaborative of Northern Franklin County is not affiliated with MSAD 58. The collaborative was started by the Carrabassett Valley School Committee, which invited stakeholders in Northern Franklin County including the members of the Stratton School District, members of the MSAD 58 administrative team, and one member from each town represented on the MSAD 58 School Board. There is an opening for a Kingfield representative since Julie Talmage’s term ended in June 2023. The collaborative is by invitation only and has met on a loose quarterly basis to discuss education in the northern Franklin County area, MSAD 58 Board Chair Jess Cain said.

Columbia said she understood the collaborative was started as Carrabassett Valley and Eustis stakeholders felt there was a missing link in the communication loop in the region. Carrabassett Valley does not have a public school and instead tuitions students to MSAD 58 and Stratton School. The Stratton School is a K-8 school and high school students from that district are tuition students to other districts, with a majority attending Mt. Abram High School in MSAD 58.

Barbara Barnes of Phillips made a motion to resume the MSAD 58 Future Planning Committee and have those committee members serve on the collaborative. This motion was seconded by Sue Pratt of Strong. Similar motions were made in March, May, and June of 2023.

Background of the Future Planning Committee

The Future Planning Committee was created with the goal of finding long-term solutions following the school district reconfiguration. A meeting was held on October 17, 2022 and all of the local select board members were invited to attend the committee meeting. This was apparently the first meeting of the committee. During the course of that meeting, the topic of closing Mt. Abram High School was brought up.

In a board meeting on October 20, 2022, a number of board members said that the committee meeting started out well with exploring different options, but then the conversation turned into a discussion of closing the high school. Superintendent Todd Sanders said at the time that incorrect statements were made during the committee meeting. Board members reported hearing overall negative comments about the high school and shared concerns that it would negatively impact the students and staff at the school.

Board members also said that it would be difficult to know where they stand financially after the district reconfiguration and suggested that waiting a couple years would give more data for the state funding formula and the impacts on local taxpayers.

On October 20, 2022, the board voted to pause the committee meetings for approximately two years until the fall of 2024.

Background of MSAD 58 District Reconfiguration

In 2021, the school board held a number of strategic planning workshops to address a $1 million increase to the local taxes for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Due to a decrease in state subsidy, partly associated with a low student to teacher ratio, the district faced a substantial increase in the local budget. One aspect of the state funding formula is the student to teacher ratio; if there are too many teachers for the district’s student population under the state formula, the district can end up footing more of the bill for the ‘extra’ teaching positions. This presents a challenge for rural districts with smaller student populations. In order to cover the increase for the 2020-2021 year, the board used federal COVID-19 relief grant funds to make up the difference. However, those funds were not available for the following budget year, and the strategic planning workshops focused on finding ways to save $1 million.

The possibility of closing a school building came up in these discussions, but Superintendent Sanders said the act of closing Mt. Abram High School would potentially require state legislature involvement as the school is located in the Unorganized Territory. Similarly, closing Phillips Elementary School would likely require a law change due to the laws written when Madrid Township disincorporated.

After months of community meetings, discussions in board meetings, consulting with state officials, and working with a consulting agency to determine different cost-saving options for the district, the board voted in January 2022 to reconfigure the district without closing any schools.

Under the reconfiguration, students in grades PreK-4 would attend school in Kingfield or Phillips Elementary, based on their home address. Grade 5-8 would attend middle school in Strong at the newly-formed Day Mountain Regional Middle School, while grades 9-12 would continue to attend Mt. Abram High School. These changes removed a number of elementary and middle school teaching positions, and were expected to bring the district’s student-teacher ratios closer to a level which the state funding formula would approve.

As of September 2023, the district has completed one full year under this new configuration.

Transparency

During the board meeting on September 21, Barnes shared concerns about transparency with regards to the regional education collaborative. Barnes has requested the minutes from those meetings and has not received them. Board members and administrators who have attended the meetings have reported out on the discussion, but Barnes was concerned that the collaborative was not being totally transparent. She added that the discussion concerns the taxpayers and they are not allowed to be involved in the collaborative’s discussions, while the MSAD 58 meetings are open to the public. She would like to see the collaborative meetings open and accessible.

Adam Bilodeau of Avon said that there was a public perception that the MSAD 58 future planning committee was a school closing committee. He acknowledged that was not the purpose for the committee and asked if there was a way to change the name to help clear it up.

Joe Ford of Phillips said that waiting to resume the committee meetings allows the board time to see how the restructuring process worked.

After some tense back-and-forth between board members, a motion was made and approved to end discussion on the motion to resume the committee meetings. The original motion was voted down, meaning the future planning committee meetings will not resume at this time.

There were apparently no nominations for a Kingfield representative to the collaborative, although one board member from Kingfield was absent and a brief mention was made of waiting until all four members were present to decide. No further action was taken at this time.

Following the rest of the meeting agenda, the board went into an executive session on labor negotiations shortly before 9 p.m.

Related: