MSAD 58 board meeting cancelled due to illnesses, next meeting in January

KINGFIELD – The MSAD 58 School Board was scheduled to meet Thursday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m., but there was not a quorum present due to a high number of board members currently ill and unable to attend the meeting. As a result, Superintendent Laura Columbia and Board Chair Jess Cain determined that there would be a meeting on Thursday, January 4, in addition to the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, January 18. The board is expected to address the December agenda items during these two meetings, along with any new items of business. The agendas, as well as the times and locations for these meetings, will be available on the district website closer to the meeting time.