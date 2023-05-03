MSAD 58 board signs warrants for annual budget meeting

PHILLIPS – The MSAD 58 School Board called the district budget meeting and signed the warrants during a special budget meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Before the board could address the agenda for May 2, Business Manager Jennifer Pooler shared several items from the previous meeting’s agenda for the board to take action on. The previous meeting, on April 25, ended abruptly without completing the full agenda.

The board needed to set meeting dates for the annual budget meeting and for the annual budget validation referendum; to set open articles at the annual budget meeting; and to add an additional article that would ask for authorization for the school board to expand additional federal or state grants and other additional funds to support school operations and other programs.

Since the dates were not set on April 25, the attorney and district administration drafted the warrants using the dates that have been publicized on the district website, and submitted four recommended motions for the board to act on during the May 2 meeting.

Pooler reported that the attorney also advised the board that an affirmative vote to call the budget meeting does not mean that board members support the budget, and that the board members can raise or lower the budget at the annual meeting.

The annual budget meeting was set for Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Mt. Abram High School. The motion passed 8 to 4, with board members Barbara Barnes, Kim Robinson, Sue Pratt, and Brian Donavon opposing. Board members Julie Talmage and Lois Barker were absent from the meeting.

The board also set the date for the budget validation referendum, to be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. This motion, along with a motion to have open articles at the May 23 budget meeting and a motion to add a warrant article with regards to expending grant funds, were all approved unanimously.

A motion was made to approve the warrants for the annual budget meeting and the budget validation referendum. Pratt stated that she wished to go on record saying she does not support the proposed budget and that she has heard from several people saying that the budget amount is unacceptable.

Board members Barnes, Robinson, Pratt, and Donavon voted against the motion, but a majority of the board voted in favor and the motion passed. The board members opposed to the motion did not sign the warrants.

District administration is expected to present to local select boards in the next two weeks. Phillips and Strong will both be visited on Tuesday, May 9, beginning with Phillips and then traveling to Strong; Kingfield on May 15, and Avon on May 16.

Board member Kathleen Doyan told the Bulldog that she wanted it on the record that she fully supports the proposed budget.

The proposed budget represents an overall increase of 13.956%. Superintendent Todd Sanders noted in a letter to the community that this is a result of current property valuations, state subsidy, contractual obligations, current inflation rates, and the returning of expenses covered by federal grants in the previous fiscal year. The resulting increase to local taxpayers is currently an average of 7.46%.

Under the current estimates from the proposed budget, Kingfield will see the highest percentage increase, with 10.60%. Phillips will see the lowest percentage increase at 4.40%, while Avon will see an increase of 6.00% and Strong will see an increase of 6.19%.

By using federal funds to lessen the local tax burden, the district saw a negative budget total in fiscal year 2022, Sanders wrote. This has resulted in a ‘cliff’ for FY 24, which the district has been anticipating since accepting the federal funds. Sanders estimated that the current increase represents an average increase of 3.33% over the last three years that was not incorporated into the budget due to the use of federal funds. The majority of the increase in the budget is returning eight teaching positions and half of a nursing position to the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. These positions were already in the budget, with the exception of the half-time nurse, and there are no new teaching positions included in the current proposed budget. The half-time nurse would allow the two elementary schools to have a nurse for two and a half days per week.

Residents of Avon, Kingfield, Strong, and Phillips are encouraged to attend the annual budget meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 to vote on the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

The final proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year may be found at MSAD58.org.