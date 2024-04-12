MSAD 58 continues difficult discussions about upcoming budget

KINGFIELD – The upcoming budget was the subject of much of the MSAD 58 board meeting on Thursday, April 11.

During public comment, Barbara Barnes of Phillips who has previously served on the board, shared concerns about the increasing tax burden, particularly on older citizens with fixed incomes. Barnes said that the average teacher salary is higher than the average household salary within the district.

“This budget could be streamlined to reflect what the taxpayers can actually absorb and sustain,” Barnes said, additionally requesting that the board reinstate the district’s future planning committee and engage members of the community with the budget process.

Barnes said that having families who could afford to pay their taxes and live in their homes, and having communities that are welcomed into the district, would be in the best interests of the district.

There was no other public comment.

The board approved the hire of Rhiannon Alley as a full-time World Language teacher at Mt. Abram High School. Principal Tim Richards said that Alley is coming out of student teaching in Farmington. Her recommendations were ‘impeccable’ and the hiring committee was very impressed. Alley does not have her certification yet as she is a graduating student, but she is expected to be certified this summer. In addition, she is a dual language teacher in both Spanish and French, and may be able to help students learning English as a second language.

“I’m very excited to have her added to the staff,” Richards said.

The board then resumed budget discussions. The current draft of the budget shows a total budget increase of 3.38% but due to the reduction in state funding and increases in the local share, the local tax increase averages around 11%.

Board Chair Jess Cain made a motion to reduce the number of interventionists at Day Mountain Regional Middle School from two to one. This motion raised concern from administrators on two main points, because they believe students continue to need that support and because the positions are both filled.

“I do have concerns because we presented a budget to you, you asked us to reduce it to fifteen percent [increase], and we did,” Kingfield Elementary School Principal Ronda Fournier said. She added that if the board needed more things cut, they should give the administrators a figure and let them make recommendations about where to cut. “What you’re doing is not what is best for the kids.”

“I’m concerned that one person trying to service 150 kids’ needs, it’s going to be a very taxing job,” Day Mountain Principal Maggie Adams said. “It just feels like it’s going to be quite impossible.”

Adams added that the other cut positions were vacant, whereas the interventionist positions are both filled.

After discussion back and forth, the board voted against the motion with four in favor and five opposed, with Cain deciding to vote against her own motion, saying that the administrative team had convinced her.

Sue Pratt made a motion to eliminate the unfilled half-time World Language position at the high school. Principal Richards reported that he had a potential candidate who teaches World Language part-time in another district. This motion also failed with four in favor and five opposed.

Amanda Coolong made a motion to not change a technician position to a tech integrator position, leaving the district’s technology department the way it is currently. This would save the district funds by not increasing the position, while not eliminating a currently filled position. Coolong said that it would be good to make the change but questioned if it was absolutely necessary for this budget year.

After some discussion about the differences in job responsibilities between the two positions, the motion passed with five in favor and four opposed.

The meeting was then adjourned so Superintendent Laura Columbia could present the budget in a community forum. The forum audience largely consisted of administrators and school board members, with a few staff and community members.

Columbia presented the draft budget and received questions and feedback to present to the board for consideration as they continued their budget process.