MSAD 58 discusses loss of after school program funding

PHILLIPS – During the regular monthly meeting, Kim Jordan, a member of the MSAD 58 School Board representing Kingfield, expressed great disappointment in the two Franklin County Commissioners who opposed funding the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, facilitated by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force. This program sponsors the after school program at MSAD 58, as well as RSU 9 and RSU 73 and without funding from the county, the program is not expected to run in the next school year.

Jordan thanked Day Mountain Regional Middle School Principal Maggie Adams for her hard work to try and secure the grant, and reiterated that she was deeply disappointed that the county could not fund the program, citing a ‘power struggle’ between two of the commissioners and the budget committee.

Board Chair Jess Cain said she has already heard from concerned parents in the district who do not know what they will do next school year. The after school program provides children a safe and supervised environment after school hours, something that is necessary for many parents in the workforce whose work schedules do not match up with the school system schedules.

The program requested $12,500 from the county, Jordan said, and the budget committee recommended $10,000. The grant was not funded.

Cain noted that this will be a ‘tough call’ for many parents in the district.

In other business, the MSAD 58 School Board validated the budget for the upcoming fiscal year after approval from the voters during the budget referendum on June 13. The budget process for the upcoming year is now complete.

The board heard a brief report from the Regional Education Summit group that was organized by stakeholders outside of the district, but includes four MSAD 58 School Board representatives and some district administrators. The group has reportedly established a name, a mission statement, and a vision, and will look to continue the discussion on education in the region.

Board member Barbara Barnes made a motion to resume the MSAD 58 Future Planning Committee meetings so the committee can be involved with the regional group. A similar motion was made and voted down in March 2023. The school board minutes for October 2022 reflect that a majority of the board voted to pause Future Planning Committee meetings for two years until the fall of 2024.

Following the board meeting, board members and district administrators shared pizza and some casual time to celebrate the end of the year. Three long-time board members: Jordan, Julie Talmage, and Lois Barker will be leaving the board at the end of June, along with Superintendent Todd Sanders. All four individuals were recognized and thanked for their experience, service, and contributions to the district.

Through the 2022-2023 school year MSAD 58 has faced a number of challenges and many present expressed relief that they have reached the end of the budget process and the end of the first year under the new configuration of the district. Principal Adams noted during the meeting that she and her staff sometimes forgot this was the first year of a district-wide middle school.