MSAD 58 eighth grade receives donation for annual class trip

STRONG – During the morning assembly on Monday, members of the Phillips Area Masons Blue Mountain Lodge #67 presented a check to the Day Mountain Middle School’s eighth grade class.

The Day Mountain eighth grade class helped the Phillips Area Masons with their chicken barbecue at Phillips Old Home Days over the summer, volunteering their time and efforts to help with the fundraiser. As a way to give back, the Masons matched funds with Maine Masonic Charities to make a donation towards the class fundraising goals.

The check, for a total of $1,050, will go towards the annual eighth grade class trip in June 2023. The class is planning a four-day trip to Quebec, and students are participating in a number of fundraisers and community events to raise the money for the trip. These include concessions at sports games, a hunter’s breakfast on Nov. 5, a craft fair, a catalog sale, and a pie sale around Thanksgiving.

The Phillips Area Masons also recently donated $1,050 to the Phillips Library for their ‘Story Walk’ fundraiser, using the same matching funds grant program with Maine Masonic Charities.

The story walk is similar to others in the area, where durable, weather-resistant cards are placed along a trail or through a park so that visitors read the story as they walk the trail. Rather than sharing a children’s book, this story walk will highlight the history of the Phillips Library as visitors tour the library property. The project is expected to be complete next summer.

The Blue Mountain Lodge #67 is located in Phillips and works closely with the communities in Phillips, Avon, Strong, Madrid, Salem, and Freeman. The Masons are committed to reinvesting in their communities, members of the group shared.

In addition to fundraising for specific projects or groups, they host a Books for Bikes event each spring, where local students are challenged to read as many books as they can. For each book they read, their name is entered into a hat for a drawing to win a bicycle. The Masons provide two bicycles for each class in MSAD 58 from kindergarten through eighth grade. Funds for this program are secured through local fundraising and the Maine Masonic Charities.