MSAD 58 elects new board officers, approves changes to committee structure

PHILLIPS – Thursday night, the MSAD 58 elected board officers during the first meeting of the new fiscal year.

Board members Sue Pratt, of Strong, and Jess Cain, of Phillips, were nominated for board chair. Cain was re-elected as the board chair with nine votes over five for Pratt.

Joanne Bachelder, representing Avon, was nominated for vice chair. Adam Bildodeau, also from Avon, was nominated, but declined the nomination, stating that he respected Bachelder’s work on the board and felt she did a ‘fantastic job.’ Bachelder was elected as vice chair with 10 votes in favor and four board members who did not vote.

New board members Mary Nodine and Ben Davis, from Kingfield, and Rebecca Croteau from Strong were sworn in to the board. Business Manager Jennifer Pooler reported that the new members have received their School Board handbooks from the Maine School Management Association. In addition, the board will host a training for all board members with the legal counsel from Drummond Woodsum, in late August.

This was the first board meeting with the new superintendent, Laura Columbia. Prior to the meeting, Columbia and Cain had discussed some changes to the meeting agenda format and to the board committee structure, which were presented to the board.

Columbia proposed consolidating some of the board sub-committees, notably several that did not meet regularly. Instead of maintaining eight separate committees for Academic, Policy, Superintendent Evaluation, Wellness, Finance, Recognition, Administrator Hiring, and Facilities/Maintenance/Transportation, Columbia suggested combining to have three committees: Finance/Personnel, Educational Policy, and Operations.

The board discussed the proposal and generally agreed that some consolidation would make sense, but ultimately decided to have five committees: Academic, Policy, Personnel, Finance, and Operations. This will potentially streamline the committee meetings while still providing sufficient time for the sub committees to hold necessary discussions.

In addition, the board will need to appoint members to the Meet and Consult committee, which works with the teachers’ association as necessary.

The intent is for the committees to all meet on the same night, with the exception of the Personnel committee which will meet immediately prior to the monthly board meeting if necessary. Board subcommittees will still report to the full board as needed.

The board voted to fund up to $12,000 from the contingency account to cover expenses for after-school care. The original proposal was to use funds for after school programming that is budgeted in the ESSER 3 grant from the Federal COVID-19 relief funds, but the board voted, by a very narrow margin, to pull funds from contingency.

Approval of funding is only one step in establishing the after school program as staffing will need to be arranged before the program is formally announced. Columbia intends to notify parents and the community as soon as possible once the after school program is finalized.

A survey for community stakeholders is expected in the next few weeks, for parents, students, graduates, staff and board members, and members of the community, to include town officials, employers, and other stakeholders. Columbia is drafting the survey using resources from other districts, to help identify core values and goals for education in MSAD 58.