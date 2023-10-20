MSAD 58 hears request for school resource officer, reviews community survey and goals

PHILLIPS – The MSAD 58 school board welcomed a new member to the board Thursday night.

During the Kingfield selectboard meeting October 2, the selectboard accepted a letter of resignation from school board member Paul Orbeton. It was noted that Orbeton would be moving out of town. The Kingfield board agreed to post the position on the town’s social media and have interested candidates complete a survey to help the board narrow down candidates. The Kingfield board has not appointed a school board member to fill the vacancy.

Barbara Barnes of Phillips has also stepped down from the school board since the September board meeting. MSAD 58 Board Chair Jess Cain said in an email to the Bulldog that the Phillips selectboard appointed Alice Sozanski to fill the vacancy the same night that they accepted Barnes’ resignation.

Superintendent Laura Columbia swore in Sozanski during the meeting Thursday night.

During public comment, Janet White of Phillips asked the school board to consider a school resource officer position at Mt. Abram High School, referencing the drug and opiate crisis. White said that grants could be found which would help with funding the position for the first three to five years.

White said she is also working on a legislature proposal which would make it mandatory for high schools across the state to have a school resource officer.

Currently, the RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) school district has a school resource officer through the Farmington Police Department. RSU 73 (Spruce Mountain) has a school resource officer with the Jay Police Department. MSAD 58 does not have a school resource officer, and none of the four towns (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong) that make up the district have an independent police department and receive law enforcement services through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

As part of her superintendent report to the board, Columbia shared that the district’s after school program is up and running. This year the program is funded through the ESSER grant and staff by teachers and ed techs in the district. Columbia said the district will need to consider how to budget for this program in the future.

Mary Nodine, representing Kingfield, was appointed to the Regional Educational Collaborative of Northern Franklin County, a group started by stakeholders in Carrabassett Valley and Stratton. The collaborative had requested a participant from Kingfield and Nodine was chosen.

The board discussed the results of a preliminary survey that Columbia sent to students, parents, and community members. The survey had a little over one hundred responses and identified positive and negative aspects of the school district along with other data points. From this information, Columbia and the admin team developed three focus areas: teaching and education, climate and culture, and operations. A key point for each of these areas was identified, along with an action step for the district to focus on for the upcoming year. These goals included increasing literacy; promoting a healthy school community; and ensuring the facilities are up to a high standard.

Board member Brian Donovan asked about data regarding post-graduate students, whether they engaged with college education or the workforce. Donovan suggested that more data in this population could help the district learn where to focus. This information can be difficult to obtain as there is no unified contact method for students after they graduate high school, but the board discussed some options.

Donovan also asked for the student representative to the school board to engage with the student body and ask students for their input.

Student Rep Eric St. Pierre Jr. said that he thinks the district can do things to improve the success rates and said he would see how he could engage more with students.

Columbia said the district would monitor the goals over the next few years and adjust as necessary. This is still in the early, big-picture stage, and modifications may be necessary as the district continues to find information on how best to support students to be successful after graduation.